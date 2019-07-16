Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of slipping out of handcuffs, leaving courthouse

Tuesday, July 16 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man following a Monday incident at the courthouse in Baton Rouge.

According to the arrest report, Demetrius Dorty was remanded by a judge. He was in court Monday to answer for a bench warrant. 

While in custody, Dorty slipped out of his handcuffs and left the courthouse. Authorities apprehended him several blocks away.

Dorty was arrested and charged with simple escape.

