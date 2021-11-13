Man accused of setting fire to house owned by local nonprofit organization

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man after investigators say he set a house on fire in North Baton Rouge.

Authorities say 54-year-old Audrey Fredrick was taken into custody Saturday morning for allegedly setting the fire at 130 St. Vincent de Paul Drive. The home belonged to It Takes a Village, a local nonprofit.

Tiffany Simpson is the Executive Director.

She says the two men living inside made it out of the building unharmed.

"The people who are currently living in the area alerted the people in the house and probably saved their lives," she said.

Fredrick was arrested without incident.

"The suspect is someone who has helped us. Who helped us this past week," said Simpson.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the fire was contained to the middle portion of the house. The damage amounted to about $20,000.

Simpson says they lost nearly everything inside, but she's leaning on her faith to make it through.

"There's a plan to it. I don't know what it is right now, but something is going to happen. I'm a firm believer that if we do the right thing it will always work out for us."

If you have any information about the fire, contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge fire investigators at 225-389-2050.