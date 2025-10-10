Man accused in stabbing death of St. Gabriel officer indicted by grand jury

ST. GABRIEL — A man arrested over the summer for allegedly killing a St. Gabriel Police officer was indicted Friday by an Iberville Parish grand jury.

Warren Mitchell III, 25, is accused of killing Capt. Devin Boutte, a 12-year veteran of the St. Gabriel Police Department. Boutte was found after being stabbed to death after an alleged argument with Mitchell.

Mitchell was arrested by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree murder on July 6.

In July, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Boutte provided weed and meth to Mitchell, his live-in boyfriend. St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau strongly disputed the claims.