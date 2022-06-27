86°
Man, 75, killed in alligator attack at South Carolina retention pond

3 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 12:59 PM June 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBTW
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Horry South Carolina Fire Rescue Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A man drowned after an alligator dragged him into a retention pond near Myrtle Beach.

First responders were called to the scene Friday after getting reports a gator had "taken hold" of the man and pulled him into the water, WBTW reported.

On Monday, the Horry County Coroner's Office said 75-year-old Michael Burstein drowned in the water after he was pulled under.

The alligator was removed from the pond and later euthanized.

Authorities said it was the first deadly alligator attack in South Carolina since May 2020.

