Man, 22, gets 50-year sentence for dealing fentanyl in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - A man convicted of distributing fentanyl in Livingston Parish was ordered to spend the next five decades in prison.
Livingston Parish District Attorney said Colton Boudreaux, 22, was arrested last month after sheriff's deputies investigated reports that he had been dealing the potent opioid.
Deputies witnessed Boudreaux dealing the drug and later got a search warrant for his home, where they found more than 2,200 fentanyl tablets and $37,000 in cash. The drug was reportedly in pill bottles disguised as oxycodone.
When Boudreaux was booked into jail, deputies found more fentanyl hidden on his person.
Boudreaux was convicted on charges of distribution of fentanyl and entering contraband into a penal institution. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison.
