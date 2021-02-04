66°
Man, 20, charged with killing person inside vehicle on McClelland Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police say a Monday night arrest was made in a murder that happened last week.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Michael Brooks was apprehended by authorities for his alleged role in the Jan. 28 murder of 21-year-old Marquell Wyatt.
Last month, Wyatt was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on McClelland Drive around 11 p.m. Detectives say Wyatt passed away at the scene of the shooting.
Brooks was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.
