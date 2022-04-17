Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep forward and Class 3A MVP Percy Daniels has decided to open up his recruitment after Pirates head coach Kevin Woodward left to go to Maryland.

"It's not a bad situation. You know, he just gets an opportunity to rethink a situation and he's blessed to have you know, some of the options," Jeff Jones, Madison Prep's head coach, said.

A lot of the schools Daniels is interested in are in state, like Tulane, Louisiana Lafayette and of course LSU.

"Growing up in Baton Rouge down the street from LSU actually always dreamed about playing at LSU but it is a couple other schools I wouldn't mind going to," Daniels said.

But for his former head coach, he just wants him to take his time. So he doesn't have to go through this again.

"We don't want to be one of those 1000 Guys, you know, next year in the transfer portal, you know, you want to go somewhere, you know it's not gonna be peaches and cream. You got to have to work you're gonna have to persevere you're gonna have to endure, but you want to go somewhere where you can do that and develop as a person as a player and a student for four years and look back and have a remembrance of your college experience," Jones said.