86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lt. governor offers own money as reward for arrest of person who vandalized New Orleans church

2 hours 27 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 12:18 PM April 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is offering his own money as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a person caught on camera vandalizing a church in New Orleans early Friday morning. 

The person was seen on camera between 2 and 2:15 a.m. spray painting The Presbytère in Jackson Square. 

“We have worked hard over the last few years to restore The Presbytère," Nungesser said. "It’s a shame that some coward felt the need to deface this historic building in the middle of the night.

"Someone knows who this person is. We will do everything we can to make sure this person is not only caught, but justice is served. I am offering $5,000 of my own money to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of this person who committed this crime.”

The graffiti has since been removed from the building. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days