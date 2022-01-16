48°
LSU women get third straight win with 82-64 win over Vanderbilt
The No. 12 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 82-64, in the We Back Pat Game on Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for their third straight win.
LSU was led in scoring by both Faustine Aifuwa and Alexis Morris, who both finished with 20 points.
