48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women get third straight win with 82-64 win over Vanderbilt

2 hours 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 1:57 PM January 16, 2022 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

The No. 12 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 82-64, in the We Back Pat Game on Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for their third straight win.

LSU was led in scoring by both Faustine Aifuwa and Alexis Morris, who both finished with 20 points. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days