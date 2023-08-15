82°
LSU wins 48-20 over Western Kentucky
It wasn't always pretty, in fact far more often then not it was downright ugly, but the LSU Tigers surged ahead in the second half for a 48-20 win over Western Kentucky.
LSU (7-0) scored 34 second half points as quarterback Brandon Harris had a career night in yards and touchdowns guiding the Tigers to a furious finish.
Harris was 11 of 20 for 286 yards and three touchdowns connecting with receiver Travin Dural twice.
Tiger running back Leonard Fournette finished with a modest by his standards 150 yards on 26 carries and a lone touchdown.
The Tigers now have the weekend off before hitting the road to Alabama for a November 7 match up with the Tide in Tuscaloosa.
