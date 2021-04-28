89°
LSU: Full fan attendance, no mask requirement at outdoor sporting events

Wednesday, April 28 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will allow fans to fill its outdoor stadiums to max capacity this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

The university put out a statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming that the school will also lift mask requirements at those events.

"The move to full capacity at LSU outdoor athletic events starts on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium when the Tigers host top-ranked Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday," the announcement read in part.

Fans will also be allowed to tailgate normally with no additional restrictions.

