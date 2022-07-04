LSU softball to host Northwestern Wednesday

Image via: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE- The LSU softball team is set to host the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Park.



The game is the first of five consecutive home games for The Tigers.



LSU returns home after claiming a major win over the SEC series this past weekend at Mississippi State. The Tigers won two of the three games in the series, improving their record to 32-13 on the season and 7-11 in the Southeastern Conference.



“I was happy with how the series ended, and I think Saturday could be looked at as a possible turning point for us in the season,” head coach Beth Torina said.



The Tigers lost the first game in the series and then came back for the last games in a big way.



“It felt different; the way they played Saturday and then how they came back on Sunday. We’re hoping that it was our moment and that we can go forward from there and continue to build.”



The game against the Lady Demons is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tiger Park.



The first 500 fans at the game will receive an LSU softball cell phone wallet as the athletic department will host its annual “Student Worker Appreciation Night,” serving pizza and soft drinks for athletics student workers throughout the department.



Patrick Wright will call all of the action for the LSU Sports Radio Network on 107.3 FM.