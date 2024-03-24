64°
LSU softball snaps losing streak, beats Missouri 4-3

2 hours 50 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 6:56 PM March 24, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU softball team snapped their four-game losing streak Sunday.

The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead and held on late to move to 25-4 overall (5-4 in SEC play) this season.

Ciara Briggs went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Tigers. Kelly Lynch added a hit and two RBIs.

Syndey Berzon got the win in the circle, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. 

LSU will play at Nicholls on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

