LSU Softball defeats Southeastern 9-1 in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 11 LSU softball team struck the first blow early, earning a hit in every inning and exploding for six runs in the top of the sixth in a 9-1 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions Wednesday evening at North Oak Park in Hammond.

Coming off of a tough weekend, the Tiger (30-12) offense came to life in a big way, pounding out 12 hits over the course of the seven-inning contest, as seven different LSU players earned hits on the night. Five of the team's hits were for extra bases, ripping four doubles with a triple.

"I liked seeing the offense swing the bat, but I really liked our attitude and approach," head coach Beth Torina said. "From the minute we got to the field they were being positive, trying to fire each other up and I think that's something we started on Monday and carried that into today."

Sandra Simmons led the group, setting a new career high in hits going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. She was one of three players with multiple hits as Bailey Landry went 2-for-2 with a double and Constance Quinn going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Baylee Corbello (6-0) scattered five hits and held the Lady Lions (19-21) to a single run as she struck out eight in the complete-game victory.

"The one thing she has done is continue to work," Torina said. "Bailey has put the time in during practice and has done everything we've asked her to do, so she showed she was prepared for the day and did a good job."

Caitlyn VanHemelrycke (3-4) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on three hits with three walks in 1.2 innings of work. Taylor Bishop allowed six runs, four earned on eight hits with four walks, with Maidison Vige' pitched the final inning and allowed a run on a hit with a walk in relief.

SLU's Katie Lacour and Kinsey Nichols combined for four of the team's hits on the evening.

Simmons wasted little time in opening the game for the Tigers on a positive note, ripping a double off the wall in center to open the contest. She moved to third after a sacrifice bunt, as Bianka Bell grounded out to drive her in putting LSU up 1-0.

The Lady Lions put up a fight quickly as a leadoff triple put an SLU runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first. An infield grounder kept the runner at bay for the first out, as a walk put runners at the corners. An infield pop-up put two outs on the board, but another walk loaded the bases to put the pressure on, but an inside pitch jammed the batter, forcing a popup to Corbello in the circle to end the inning.

A walk to Elyse Thornhill put an LSU runner on to open the second, moving to second after a sacrifice bunt by Amber Serrett. An infield grounder moved Thornhill to third, but Simmons struck with a single to right to put LSU on top 2-0. An infield single by Landry put runners at the corners, ending VanHemelryck's day, as Bishop came on and got a fly out to end the inning.

A pair of strikeouts put two outs on the board quickly for Southeastern in the bottom of the second, but a walk put one on, as a stolen base and bunt single put runners at the corners. However, another strikeout ended the frame for the home side.

A walk to Sahvanna Jaquish put one on for the Tigers in the third, as after an out Quinn doubled to right center, with a grounder moving the two to second and third. Unfortunately, a fly out to right ended the frame.

Consecutive singles for the Lady Lions in the bottom half of the inning ramped up the pressure for LSU, but a strikeout on a failed bunt put an out on the board. Back-to-back fielder's choice grounders forced out lead runners to end the third.

In the bottom of the fourth with one out, a walk put a SLU runner on, as an error allowed her to advance to second. A hit batter put two on, but a popup and a dart throw to third caught a runner trying to steal third to end the inning.

Jaquish singled through the right side to open the top of the fifth, as after a line out, a walk to Quinn put two on. An unassisted grounder advanced the two, and they would stay at second and third as a grounder to second ended the inning.

A walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth allowed an SLU runner to reach, as on the next at-bat a strikeout ensued, but a wild pitch allowed the runner to move all the way to third. An infield grounder nearly held the runner at third, but after the throw was made to first the runner bolted, just sliding in under the tag to score the run to make it 2-1.

After having the lead cut in half, Emily Griggs roped a triple to the gap in right center to open the top of the sixth. She wouldn't stay there long as Simmons registered her fourth hit of the day to put LSU up 3-1. Consecutive walks following loaded the bases, as Kellsi Kloss hit a high looping single to right to bring in another run to make it 4-1.

Sydney Bourg came on to pinch run at first for LSU, and the wheels would be put in motion for everyone quickly as Quinn posted a two-RBI single off the wall in right to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Quinn bolted for second as the throw sailed high, allowing Bourg to score to make it 7-1, as Quin herself scored on a passed ball to make it 8-1 Tigers.

Taylor Lockwood came on to pinch run for LSU and drew a walk to take first, advancing to second on a wild pitch. She would come around to score on a fly out to right, as an errant throw to third that went in to the dugout allowed her to move up two and score to make it 9-1.

LSU will be back in action on Friday afternoon, taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. in Starkville.

For all of the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the program on its social media outlets at www.Facebook.com/lsusoftball along with @lsusoftball and @BethTorina on Twitter and @lsusb on Instagram.