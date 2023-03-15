68°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's 2024 kickoff in Las Vegas will air in prime time on WBRZ
LAS VEGAS - The Tigers will kick off the 2024 football season against USC on a Sunday night, with the game set to air on WBRZ.
About a year and a half after it was first announced that LSU's 2024 season-opener will be played against the Trojans in Las Vegas, fans now have a date and time for the match-up. LSU Athletics announced that kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The university announced initial plans for the match-up in 2021, though details were sparse at the time. It will be the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984, when the Tigers beat the Trojans, 23-3, in the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
This year, the Tigers will open the 2023 regular season against Florida State in Orlando.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: March Madness Field of 64
-
Replica of centuries-old expedition ship arrives in Baton Rouge, open for tours
-
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss