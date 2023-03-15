68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU's 2024 kickoff in Las Vegas will air in prime time on WBRZ

Wednesday, March 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Athletics

LAS VEGAS - The Tigers will kick off the 2024 football season against USC on a Sunday night, with the game set to air on WBRZ. 

About a year and a half after it was first announced that LSU's 2024 season-opener will be played against the Trojans in Las Vegas, fans now have a date and time for the match-up. LSU Athletics announced that kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The university announced initial plans for the match-up in 2021, though details were sparse at the time. It will be the first meeting between LSU and USC since 1984, when the Tigers beat the Trojans, 23-3, in the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

This year, the Tigers will open the 2023 regular season against Florida State in Orlando. 

