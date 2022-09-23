LSU professor takes plea deal after child porn bust, gets 5-year sentence

BATON ROUGE - A longtime professor at LSU's AgCenter was ordered to serve five years in prison after he was caught with videos of child porn and bestiality on a work computer.

Gerald Myers, 61, pleaded guilty to charges for pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Myers was first arrested in December 2021 after workers with LSU's IT department found concerning files on Myers' computer. Officers got a warrant to search the devices inside Myers' office in Sturgis Hall, which led to the discovery of the illicit videos.

As part of his sentence, Myers must serve five years and then register as a sex offender. He will also be placed on probation for three years upon his release.

LSU placed Myers on leave after his arrest, and he resigned from the university in March 2022.