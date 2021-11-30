69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU officially announces Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as Tigers' next coach

16 hours 39 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, November 29 2021 Nov 29, 2021 November 29, 2021 8:07 PM November 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly will be taking over the LSU Tigers football program after the season ends, LSU says.

Stream breaking news coverage here

Coach Kelly, moving to Baton Rouge Tuesday morning, appears eager to get settled into his new role with LSU. 

The 60-year-old Massachusetts native has already changed his Twitter profile pictures and personal info to reflect his ties to Baton Rouge and the LSU Tigers.

Trending News

In addition to this, Kelly sent a message to his current players at Notre Dame, apologetic that they would find out the news of his departure through social media. In the message, Kelly said he will meet with his players at 7 a.m. to discuss the move. 

According to the South Bend Tribune, Kelly's current contract with Notre Dame runs through the 2024 season. 

The Athletic reported Kelly was offered $100 million plus incentives for 10 years by LSU. 

Fans have been invited to welcome Coach Kelly and his family when their flight arrives at the BTR Jet Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days