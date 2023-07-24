92°
LSU names new director of Tiger Marching Band

2 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 10:22 AM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Josh Meeks
Simon Holoweiko

BATON ROUGE - With little fanfare, LSU announced a new director of the Golden Band from Tigerland, just weeks after its previous director announced his resignation.

Simon Holoweiko, who works as the Associate Director of Bands, will take over directorial duties, according to new information published on LSU's website.

Holoweiko replaces longtime director Kelvin Jones, who announced July 7 that he was stepping away to step back and "focus on [his] family."

Prior to joining LSU in 2020, Holoweiko served as the associate director of the Spartan Marching Band at Michigan State University, where he received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Wind Conducting.

