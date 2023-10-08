Latest Weather Blog
LSU moves up in the latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank
BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows the LSU Tigers moving up in the Top 25 after a comeback victory against Missouri Saturday.
The Tigers were ranked No. 23 going into their game against Missouri, ten spots down from their previous No. 13 ranking. Despite a rough first half, the Tigers managed to claw their way to victory and are now ranked No. 22.
See the full rankings below:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
Trending News
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. Texas
10. USC
11. Alabama
12. North Carolina
13. Ole Miss
14. Louisville
15. Oregon State
16. Utah
17. Duke
18. UCLA
19. Washington State
20. Tennessee
21. Notre Dame
22. LSU
23. Kansas
24. Kentucky
25. Miami
The Tigers are set to face off against Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet