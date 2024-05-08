82°
BRPD looking for man who robbed bank along Airline Highway on Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon along Airline Highway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man walked into the Chase Bank at the corner of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street around 4 p.m. and handed a bank employee a note demanding money. Police said the employee handed over cash and the man ran away.
No more information was immediately available.
