LSU men's basketball finalizes schedule dates and times for upcoming season

The SEC finalized it's tip times and broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 schedule putting most of the finishing touches on Matt McMahon's first year slate.

The Tigers schedule is highlighted by one of the feature games of the opening night of play on Dec. 28 when Arkansas comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for an 8 p.m. CT tip on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Another marquee game will be on Super Tuesday at Kentucky on Jan. 3 with the ESPN tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT.

The start time for the non-conference games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game with Texas Tech have yet to be released.

Here is the updated LSU Basketball schedule as of Sept. 21, 2022:

(Home games in ALL CAPS; Times Listed Are Central Time)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 9 -- MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY

Sat. 12 – ARKANSAS STATE

Thurs. 17 – UNO

Mon. 21 – vs. Illinois State (at Cayman Islands Classic) – FloSports, 10 a.m.

Tues. 22 – vs. Akron/Western Kentucky (at Cayman Islands Classic) – FloSports 10 a.m./12:30 p.m.

Wed. 23 – TBD (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Sun. 27 – WOFFORD

DECEMBER

Fri. 2 – TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Sat. 10 – vs. Wake Forest (Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Georgia)

Tues. 13 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Sat. 17 – WINTHROP

Wed. 21 – EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Wed. 28 – ARKANSAS (SEC) – ESPN2/U, 8 p.m.

JANUARY

Tues. 3 – at Kentucky (SEC) – ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sat. 7 – at Texas A&M (SEC) – SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Tues. 10 – FLORIDA (SEC) – SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sat. 14 – at Alabama (SEC) – ESPN/2, 3 p.m.

Wed. 18 – AUBURN (SEC) – ESPN2/U, 6 p.m.

Sat. 21 – TENNESSEE (SEC) – ESPN/2, 3 p.m.

Tues. 24 – at Arkansas (SEC) – ESPN/2/U, 6 p.m.

Sat. 28 – TEXAS TECH (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

Wed 1 – at Missouri (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 4 – ALABAMA (SEC) – ESPN/2/U, 3 p.m.

Wed. 8 – at Mississippi State (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 11 – TEXAS A&M (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Tues. 14 – at Georgia (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 18 – SOUTH CAROLINA (SEC) – SEC Network, Noon

Wed. 22 – VANDERBILT (SEC) – SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Sat. 25 – at Ole Miss (SEC) – SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

MARCH

Wed. 1 – MISSOURI (SEC) – SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sat. 4 – at Florida (SEC) – SEC Network, 5 p.m.

8-12 – at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)