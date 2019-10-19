LSU/McNeese football game cancelled

The LSU season opening football game against McNeese has cancelled due to severe weather.

The Tigers and Cowboys went to the locker rooms just before 7:00 and word came down at 10:35 that game would be cancelled.

Play was halted at 10:08 in the first quarter with neither team having scored.

Athletics Director Joe Alleva said concern for player safety and his concern for the fans travelling were the main two factors in making the decision to cancel the game.