LSU limiting Alex Box attendance to 25 percent, extends tailgating ban to baseball games
BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue to ban tailgating on its campus whenever the 2021 baseball season begins.
According to an email sent to season ticket holders Thursday, LSU will continue to prohibit on-campus tailgates for home baseball games as it did during football season. Fan capacity at Alex Box will also be limited to 25 percent of its capacity.
LSU Athletics says it expects to limit the number of games and tickets that season ticket holders can purchase in order to maximize the number of holders.
The Tigers are set to start the season Feb. 19 at the Box.
