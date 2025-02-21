31°
LSU leaps to #11 in AP poll after strong performance against Miami

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 1:15 PM September 04, 2018 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU is placed just outside the top 10 of the AP college football poll after Sunday's dominant performance over #8 Miami.

The Tigers leapfrogged all the way to #11 in the AP poll, moving up 14 spots from its #25 position last week. Their opponent from the weekend, Miami, dropped hard to #22.

Alabama remains on top, with other SEC powerhouses like Georgia and Auburn sprinkled in the top 10.

If they secure a win against Southeastern this weekend, the Tiger's week 3 match-up against Auburn has potential to be a top 10 bout.

You can see the full rankings HERE.

