LSU leaps to #11 in AP poll after strong performance against Miami

BATON ROUGE - LSU is placed just outside the top 10 of the AP college football poll after Sunday's dominant performance over #8 Miami.

The Tigers leapfrogged all the way to #11 in the AP poll, moving up 14 spots from its #25 position last week. Their opponent from the weekend, Miami, dropped hard to #22.

Alabama remains on top, with other SEC powerhouses like Georgia and Auburn sprinkled in the top 10.

If they secure a win against Southeastern this weekend, the Tiger's week 3 match-up against Auburn has potential to be a top 10 bout.

