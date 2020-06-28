LSU Lakes resident threatens to shoot burglars

BATON ROUGE- Walking down the clean and quiet streets of the Hillsdale neighborhood in Southdowns, one might not expect to see the ominous sign sticking out of Pat Anderson's front lawn.

"Robbed again for the fourth time. Unless you want to meet my gun, don't make it a fifth," reads the warning printed on both sides.

Anderson, a scrap dealer, said his threat is no joke.

"Do I want to? No," he said. "But at the same time, what do you do?"

Anderson was first burglarized three years ago. A masked man scaled his eight-foot fence and entered the home while he and his wife were inside.

"It was 10:30 at night, he came in through one of our side doors," he said. The burglar ran away but the incident left Anderson rattled.

He passed out fliers throughout the neighborhood, only to learn that break-ins are common in the area.

"Every house I went to said they had been robbed and the [homeowners] now have guns," he said.

Anderson thinks many of the burglars are teenagers from down the street in Old South Baton Rouge. Once again, he plans to talk to his neighbors in hopes of reducing the break-ins.