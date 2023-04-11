LSU Lady Tigers headed to Ohio for March Madness

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team is hoping their NCAA postseason will start and end in Columbus, Ohio.

The site of the Women's Final Four is also the opening round host site for the LSU women's basketball first game in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU has earned the sixth seed in the Spokane Regional and will face 11th seeded Central Michigan on Saturday morning at 10 a.m..

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Head coach Nikki Fargas has her Tigers in the NCAA Tourney for the second straight year and this season marks LSU's 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, its sixth in the past seven seasons.

The winner of LSU game will face the winner of No. 3 Ohio St. (27-6) and No. 14 George Washington (19-13) on Monday at a time to be determined.

2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

First-Round Games

Spokane Region

at Notre Dame, Ind.

1 Notre Dame vs. 16 CSU Northridge, Fri., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN2

8 South Dakota St. vs. Villanova, Fri., 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2

at College Station, Texas

5 DePaul vs. 12 Oklahoma, Fri., 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

4 Texas A&M vs. 13 Drake, Fri., 1:30 p.m CT, ESPN2

at Columbus, Ohio

6 LSU (19-9) vs. 11 Central Michigan (28-4), Sat., 10 a.m., ESPN2

3 Ohio St. (27-6) vs. 14 George Washington (19-13), Sat., 12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2