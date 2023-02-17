39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics upsets No. 2 Florida, 198.100 to 197.975

1 hour 14 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 17 2023 Feb 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 9:40 PM February 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU gym needed a perfect meet to beat undefeated and no. 2 Florida, and they got it. The Tigers score a 198.100 to beat Florida.

Two Tigers had a perfect score, Haleigh Bryant on the Vault, and Aleah Finnegan on the beam. KJ Johnson had a career high on the floor with a 9.95. 

Trending News

LSU improves to 3-5, 3-3 in SEC play. The Tigers will look to keep it going next Friday against no. 9 Alabama. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days