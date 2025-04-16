64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU front 7 transitioning to 3-4 Defense

9 years 1 day 19 hours ago Friday, April 15 2016 Apr 15, 2016 April 15, 2016 12:04 AM April 15, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Seth Lewis

BATON ROUGE - The faces along the LSU front 7 may look mostly the same Saturday, but they as a unit will look completely different.

That's because the Tigers are transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Several players have moved all around the defense in the spring, to get a feel for different positions and how they can be effective at each.

Trending News

No matter if it's Davon Godchaux or Kendell Beckwith, this new style has every defender excited about the possibilities in the Spring.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days