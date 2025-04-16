64°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU front 7 transitioning to 3-4 Defense
BATON ROUGE - The faces along the LSU front 7 may look mostly the same Saturday, but they as a unit will look completely different.
That's because the Tigers are transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
Several players have moved all around the defense in the spring, to get a feel for different positions and how they can be effective at each.
Trending News
No matter if it's Davon Godchaux or Kendell Beckwith, this new style has every defender excited about the possibilities in the Spring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Celebrating 70 years of WBRZ on the air with...
-
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month - AAA shows what can happen...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...