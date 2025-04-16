LSU front 7 transitioning to 3-4 Defense

BATON ROUGE - The faces along the LSU front 7 may look mostly the same Saturday, but they as a unit will look completely different.

That's because the Tigers are transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Several players have moved all around the defense in the spring, to get a feel for different positions and how they can be effective at each.

No matter if it's Davon Godchaux or Kendell Beckwith, this new style has every defender excited about the possibilities in the Spring.