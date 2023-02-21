79°
LSU football star Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on a weapons-related charge in New Orleans, according to jail records.
Details on the 19-year-old football star's arrest were not immediately available, but Orleans Parish jail records showed he was booked Monday on a count of illegal carrying of weapons. He was no longer in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
WBRZ has reached out to LSU for comment.
This is a developing story.
