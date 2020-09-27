LSU falls outside the top 25 following season opening loss to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - Following the team's season opening loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Tigers now find themselves outside the top 25 rankings according to ESPN rankings.

The Bulldogs had their way offensively with LSU as transfer Bulldog quarterback, K.J Costello threw for an SEC single game record 623 passing yards.

Mississippi State entered this game unranked but after the upset win over at the time, 6th ranked LSU, the Bulldogs leap frogged their way to 8th. As for LSU, the team suffered its first loss in the last 16 games after going undefeated last season.

Here are the latest college football rankings, according to ESPN:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Florida Notre Dame Penn State Miami Mississippi State UCF Auburn Cincinnati Georgia Oregon Wisconsin Virginia Tech USC Texas UL Lafayette Pittsburgh Michigan North Carolina Kansas State Tennessee Oklahoma State Oklahoma

The AP Coaches Poll is the official ranking system used during the course of the season, and traditionally does not favor former Top 10 teams falling out of the rankings.

The poll is expected to be posted later, and could leave the defending national champs out of the Top 10 for now.

LSU is slated next to play Vanderbilt in Nashville with limited in-person attendance.