Latest Weather Blog
LSU faces Oregon State in CWS Friday
BATON ROUGE – LSU looks to move one step closer to the College World Series Finals when they face Oregon State (56-4) at 2 p.m. Friday at TD Ameritrade Park.
The Tigers (50-18) must defeat Oregon State on Friday and Saturday in order to advance to the College World Series Finals. If Oregon State wins Friday's game, LSU is eliminated from the CWS and the Beavers advance to play in the final against Floriday, TCU or Louisville.
LSU, the 2017 SEC regular-season and tournament champion, saw its 17-game win streak end Monday night with a 13-1 loss to Oregon State, but the Tigers defeated Florida State, 7-4, on Wednesday night to keep its CWS title hopes alive.
Mainieri said that junior right-hander Alex Lange will start Friday's game on the mound.
Trending News
Friday's game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at www.WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge