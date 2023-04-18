LSU faces Oregon State in CWS Friday

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU looks to move one step closer to the College World Series Finals when they face Oregon State (56-4) at 2 p.m. Friday at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Tigers (50-18) must defeat Oregon State on Friday and Saturday in order to advance to the College World Series Finals. If Oregon State wins Friday's game, LSU is eliminated from the CWS and the Beavers advance to play in the final against Floriday, TCU or Louisville.

LSU, the 2017 SEC regular-season and tournament champion, saw its 17-game win streak end Monday night with a 13-1 loss to Oregon State, but the Tigers defeated Florida State, 7-4, on Wednesday night to keep its CWS title hopes alive.

Mainieri said that junior right-hander Alex Lange will start Friday's game on the mound.

Friday's game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at www.WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Tweets by LSUbaseball