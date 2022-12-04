LSU drops to No. 17 in latest CFP ranking after loss to Georgia in SEC Championship

LSU drops to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

See the full rankings below:

1 Georgia 13-0

2 Michigan 13-0

3 TCU 12-1

4 Ohio State 11-1

5 Alabama 10-2

6 Tennessee 10-2

7 Clemson 11-2

8 Utah 10-3

9 Kansas State 10-3

10 Southern California 11-2

11 Penn State 10-2

12 Washington 10-2

13 Florida State 9-3

14 Oregon State 9-3

15 Oregon 9-3

16 Tulane 11-2

17 LSU 9-4

18 UCLA 9-3

19 South Carolina 8-4

20 Texas 8-4

21 Notre Dame 8-4

22 Mississippi State 8-4

23 NC State 8-4

24 Troy 11-2