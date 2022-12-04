71°
LSU drops to No. 17 in latest CFP ranking after loss to Georgia in SEC Championship

1 hour 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, December 04 2022
LSU drops to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

See the full rankings below:

1
Georgia
13-0
2
Michigan
13-0
3
TCU
12-1
4
Ohio State
11-1
5
Alabama
10-2
6
Tennessee
10-2
7
Clemson
11-2
8
Utah
10-3
9
Kansas State
10-3
10
Southern California
11-2
11
Penn State
10-2
12
Washington
10-2
13
Florida State
9-3
14
Oregon State
9-3
15
Oregon
9-3
16
Tulane
11-2
17
LSU
9-4
18
UCLA
9-3
19
South Carolina
8-4
20
Texas
8-4
21
Notre Dame
8-4
22
Mississippi State
8-4
23
NC State
8-4
24
Troy
11-2
25
UTSA
11-2

