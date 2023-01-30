LSU delaying start time to 10 a.m. for Monday

BATON ROUGE - All LSU classes before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday after a significant weather event Sunday.

Read the following statement about closures:

Faculty and staff are asked to report at their normal times, but they should exercise caution driving to work and use their best judgment in determining whether road conditions are safe along their routes to campus. They should contact their supervisors if they have concerns or need to make other arrangements.

The University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool will open at their normal times Monday. LSU Online students should check with their Student Success Coach or faculty member for more information on those 100% online programs.

The LSU Dining Halls will open at their normal times Monday morning. For information on LSU bus service for Monday morning, visit the LSU Parking & Transportation Services website or social media accounts.