LSU confirms tennis coach Chris Brandi under investigation

PHOTO FROM LSUSPORTS.NET

LSU Tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi has been placed on leave from his job and us currently under University investigation for undisclosed reasons.

Brandi is the co-head coach with his father Andy Brandi and the pair came over to LSU from Florida at the start of the 2017 season.

“Brandi has been placed on administrative leave, LSU athletics are not involved in the investigation, but this is a personnel matter, so I cannot comment further,” LSU athletic spokesperson Cody Worsham said when reached for comment in Mississippi on Friday evening.

Prior to joining the LSU staff, Chris Brandi was privately coaching in Florida from 2011-2017. Chris Brandi graduated cum laude from the University of Florida in 2005 with a degree in business administration.