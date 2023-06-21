LSU beats Wake Forest 5-2 to force another elimination game in College World Series Semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team stays alive in the College World Series as the Tigers beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night.

LSU went with Javen Coleman on the mound, but he struggled walking four batters and loaded the bases. The Tigers decided to go with Blake Money after 1.1 innings of Coleman. Money then proceeded to give up a two-run RBI single to Brock Wilkens.

The Tigers would cut the lead to one run in the second, and would score four runs in the third to take the lead on a Cade Beloso three-run bomb.

After Money, Griffin Herring came in and had a huge game for the Tigers, pitching 4.2 innings having six strikeouts while giving up no runs. Riley Cooper once again got the save for the Tigers.

LSU will now play Wake Forest again Thursday at 6 p.m. for a chance to head to the College World Series Final.