LSU: Baseball record holder Randy Wiles has died

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced the death of former LSU baseball standout Randy Wiles Tuesday night.

The athletics department said Wiles died after a brief battle with cancer. Wiles was a New Orleans native.

Wiles, an All-SEC performer at LSU was also a former major league pitcher. He pitched for the tigers from 1970-1973, where he threw seven shutouts during his career. Wiles holds the shutout records at LSU, tied with Ben McDonald, Brian Tallet and Aaron Nola.

Wiles was selected in the fifth round of the 1973 Major League Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, and he made his big league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 1977.

Wiles was voted in 2008 to LSU's "Foundation Era" team, honoring former Tiger greats that played in the period from the opening of the original Alex Box Stadium in 1938 through 1983, the season prior to Skip Bertman's appointment as head coach.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

