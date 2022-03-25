56°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball falls to No. 8 Florida 7-2 in game one
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team loses game one to Florida, 7-2. The Tigers struggled to get anything going offensively, only having four hits. This marks the team's fourth loss in their past five games.
On the mound in his first start in two weeks, Tigers ace Blake Money had a rough outing, throwing five innings allowing six runs on seven hits.
Catcher Hayden Travinski was a positive in LSU's lineup, hitting a solo home run in the 9th inning.
Trending News
The Tigers will look to bounce back tomorrow for game two at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
-
First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes now fully funded
-
Drainage canal eating away at Baton Rouge resident's yard for over a...
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
Confidence in CATS leadership fading as selective enforcement of drug policies exposed...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus