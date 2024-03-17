Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball falls to Mississippi State 15-5, loses first SEC series
STARKVILLE, MS - It was a tie breaker day between LSU and Mississippi State for the series winner.
Things did not fair well for the Purple and Gold as they lose game three 15-5.
They got off to a bad start allowing three runs in the first inning.
Starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd threw for five innings, and gave up 7 hits, 7 runs, walked 3 batters, and only struck out 3.
The Tigers got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI double from Michael Braswell. They tacked on two more runs in the inning as the result of two bases loaded walks.
In the sixth inning, Tommy White hit a two run home run to make the score 5-7.
However, the Bulldog's offense came alive late into the game putting up eight more runs.
Mississippi State wins the series by 10 run ruling LSU.
