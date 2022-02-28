LSU Baseball announces schedule for 2016 campaign

BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics announced the 2016 Baseball schedule Monday with the Tigers kicking things off at Alex Box Stadium next year, playing host to Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

The complete 2016 Tigers Baseball schedule is as follows:



February:



Fri, Feb 19: Cincinnati in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb 20: Cincinnati in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 2:00 p.m.

Sun, Feb 21: Cincinnati in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb 24: Lamar at Beaumont, Texas (Vincent-Beck Stadium) 6:00 p.m.

Fri, Feb 26: Sacramento St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb 27: Sacramento St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 2:00 p.m.

Sun, Feb 28: Sacramento St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.



March:



Wed, Mar 02: Nicholls at Thibodaux, La. (Ray E. Didier Field) TBA

Fri, Mar 04 Fordham in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar 05: Fordham in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 2:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar 06: Fordham in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Tue, Mar 08: Louisiana Tech in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Wed, Mar 09: McNeese St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Mar 11: Ball St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar 12: Ball St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 2:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar 13: Ball St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Wed, Mar 16: New Orleans in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Mar 18: Alabama in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar 19: Alabama in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Sun, Mar 20: Alabama in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Tue, Mar 22: UL-Lafayette at Metairie, La. (Zephyr Field) 7:00 p.m. -- Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

Thu, Mar 24: Texas A&M at College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park) TBA

Fri, Mar 25: Texas A&M at College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park) TBA

Sat, Mar 26: Texas A&M at College Station, Texas (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park) TBA

Tue, Mar 29: Tulane Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.



April:



Fri, Apr 01: Auburn at Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park) TBA

Sat, Apr 02: Auburn at Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park) TBA

Sun, Apr 03: Auburn at Auburn, Ala. (Plainsman Park) TBA

Wed, Apr 06: Southern in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Apr 08: Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr 09: Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Sun, Apr 10: Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Wed, Apr 13: Grambling in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Apr 15: Missouri at Columbia, Mo. (Taylor Stadium) TBA

Sat, Apr 16: Missouri at Columbia, Mo. (Taylor Stadium) TBA

Sun, Apr 17: Missouri at Columbia, Mo. (Taylor Stadium) TBA

Wed, Apr 20: Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Apr 22: Mississippi St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr 23: Mississippi St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Sun, Apr 24: Mississippi St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Tue, Apr 26: Tulane at New Orleans, La. (Turchin Stadium) TBA

Fri, Apr 29: Ole Miss at Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field) TBA

Sat, Apr 30: Ole Miss at Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field) TBA



May:



Sun, May 01: Ole Miss at Oxford, Miss. (Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field) TBA

Fri, May 06: Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, May 07: Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Sun, May 08: Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 1:00 p.m.

Tue, May 10: Notre Dame at South Bend, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium) 6:00 p.m.

Wed, May 11: Notre Dame at South Bend, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium) 6:00 p.m.

Fri, May 13: Tennessee at Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium) TBA

Sat, May 14: Tennessee at Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium) TBA

Sun, May 15: Tennessee at Knoxville, Tenn. (Lindsey Nelson Stadium) TBA

Tue, May 17: Northwestern St. in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Thu, May 19: Florida in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 6:30 p.m.

Fri, May 20: Florida in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 7:00 p.m.

Sat, May 21: Florida in Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box Stadium) 2:00 p.m.



SEC Tournament

Tue, May 24 - Sun, May 29

at Hoover, Ala. (Hoover Metropolitan Stadium) TBA



NCAA Regional

Fri, Jun 03 - Mon, Jun 06

at Campus Site TBD TBA



NCAA Super Regional

Fri, Jun 10 - Mon, Jun 13

at Campus Site TBD TBA



College World Series

Sat, Jun 18 - Wed, Jun 29

at Omaha, Neb. (TD Ameritrade Park) TBA





Click here to print the schedule. If you're interested in automatically adding the game dates into your Outlook or iCal calendar on a smartphone or PC, check out the download links and directions available on LSUsports.net.

To grab your season tickets, visit LSU's online ticket office. As always, you can keep track of LSU Baseball's off-season activities on Twitter and Facebook.