LSP Trooper placed on leave after off-duty DWI arrest

Sunday, October 15 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

MONROE - A Louisiana State Police Trooper has been put on leave following an off-duty DWI arrest.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, LSP were notified about a single-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Trooper.

David Hamm, 33, was identified as the driver. Troopers suspected Hamm was under the influence and placed him under arrest. After submitting to a breath test, it was determined that Hamm was over the legal limit.

Hamm, currently assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in the Monroe area, was booked into the Madison Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI.

According to LSP, Hamm has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Hamm has been employed with LSP since 2014.

This is a developing story. 

