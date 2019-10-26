Louisiana voters sell Blue Dog stickers online

OK, so forget those ballot box selfies. Bring on the "I voted" stickers!

Stuck to noses, dogs and children, the stickers are front and center on social media, including many customized by cities and states. Others were served generic designs of stars and flags.

One of the most impressive stickers may have belonged to Louisiana where stickers featured one of the famous Blue Dogs painted by New Iberia native George Rodrigue.

With hours left before polls closed, Louisiana voters tried to take advantage of the unique sticker by selling their stickers on Ebay. One Ebay seller is offering a 10 pack of stickers for the low price of $68.



New York City went with the Statue of Liberty. In Tennessee, there were red stickers in the shape of the state. Some Georgia voters got an orange peach, and in parts of Virginia, a fancy eagle emblem was encircled in yellow.



But alas, not everyone went home with a sticker. Some polls ran out, prompting some to express their sadness on social media as well.