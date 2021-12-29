81°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana reports more than 9,000 new COVID cases Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported one of its largest single-day increases in coronavirus cases amid a new surge of infections spurred by the Omicron variant.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases on Wednesday, more than double the number of new cases reported a day earlier. The number of patients in hospitals also rose to 659, up from 514.
Hospitalizations have more than tripled since Dec. 15, when there were 196 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
Trending News
The department also reported another five deaths, bringing the Louisiana's total since the start of the pandemic to 14,983.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC declares Omicron dominant variant in U.S.
-
News 2 Geaux: Hospitals ask public not to use ER's as COVID...
-
Balloon release held for 20-year-old car accident victim who donated organs so...
-
Feds join search for missing 2-year-old; father took toddler after arguing with...
-
Baton Rouge man allegedly killed woman's dogs after argument