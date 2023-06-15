94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cites two men for illegally fishing with car battery

1 hour 27 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, June 15 2023 Jun 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 3:46 PM June 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Evangeline Parish men for alleged fishing violations in Rapides Parish on June 9, which included the men trying to catch fish using a car battery.

Agents found the two fishing in a small vessel on the Red River, and after further investigation, they found a 12-volt battery under a seat connected to a line and a can of smokeless tobacco. The two men admitted to using the device to shock and catch two catfish.

Trending News

Brandon and Reagan Theriot of Ville Platte got cited for taking fish illegally and angling without a license, respectively.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days