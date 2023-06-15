Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cites two men for illegally fishing with car battery

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Evangeline Parish men for alleged fishing violations in Rapides Parish on June 9, which included the men trying to catch fish using a car battery.

Agents found the two fishing in a small vessel on the Red River, and after further investigation, they found a 12-volt battery under a seat connected to a line and a can of smokeless tobacco. The two men admitted to using the device to shock and catch two catfish.

Brandon and Reagan Theriot of Ville Platte got cited for taking fish illegally and angling without a license, respectively.