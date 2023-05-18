Louisiana Congressman filmed pushing activist at D.C. news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Video of Congressman Clay Higgins pushing an activist away from a Capitol news conference is gaining attention online.

Higgins defended the actions he took in the below video:

@RepClayHiggins pushing an activist for asking tough questions is supposed to be normal? pic.twitter.com/CQx6s3PCQ3 — Kristy Fogle PA-C (@kristyfoglePAC) May 17, 2023

In a statement from the congressman's office released to KATC in Acadiana, Higgins said "Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook."

The activist said he was detained by D.C. Police and is accusing Higgins of assault.