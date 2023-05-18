70°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Congressman filmed pushing activist at D.C. news conference
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Video of Congressman Clay Higgins pushing an activist away from a Capitol news conference is gaining attention online.
Higgins defended the actions he took in the below video:
@RepClayHiggins pushing an activist for asking tough questions is supposed to be normal? pic.twitter.com/CQx6s3PCQ3— Kristy Fogle PA-C (@kristyfoglePAC) May 17, 2023
In a statement from the congressman's office released to KATC in Acadiana, Higgins said "Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook."
Trending News
The activist said he was detained by D.C. Police and is accusing Higgins of assault.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus
-
Emergency roadwork shuts down interstate on two separate occasions Wednesday
-
Bills targeting fentanyl dealers sail through the legislature amid deadly epidemic