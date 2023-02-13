Louisiana city hosts Super Bowl watch party for hometown hero DeVonta Smith

AMITE - Hundreds gathered at Florida Parishes Arena for an extra special Super Bowl Sunday watch party honoring one of its own, DeVonta Smith.

Smith's family shouted "Tay all day," cheering him on by his high school nickname during the biggest game of his career.

"We are gonna here to boost DeVonta up," said Dora Daniels, a neighbor who lived just down the street from Smith's family.

An alumni of Amite Magnet High School, Smith is finishing up his second year as pro with the Eagles. And though Sunday's game ultimately didn't go their way, Smith's hometown kept the party going all day with live entertainment and gameday foods.

"It's showing togetherness, and that's what we need in this day and age," said Mayor Walter Daniels.

Smith's family says he has stayed close to his roots despite becoming an NFL star.

"Committed to what he believed in, he's a humble person," said Mayor Daniels, who knows Smith personally.

A Heisman Trophy winner in 2020 and a two-time national champion with Alabama, his hard work has paid off. Now, Smith's family hopes his success can inspires others.