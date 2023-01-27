Louisiana Arbor Day aims to preserve native forestry and help urban neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE - Saturday, the city will ring in the state's Arbor Day.

For the Burden Botanical Gardens, it means more than giving away greenery; Louisiana Arbor Day means promoting a healthy and happy environment for urban living.

"It's the third Friday in January every year," said the Director of Baton Rouge Green, Sage Fowley. "We plant trees in the winter here in Louisiana because that's when they're dormant. It's the best time to plant them without stressing them out."

Burden Botanical Gardens is partnering with LSU Ag Center's botanical garden for the first year of giving away trees for the event.

"Trees are critical to our way of life, especially in an urban setting. Everything from helping to drop temperatures, to sequestering carbon, to scrubbing pollutants out of the air—any quality of life we enjoy as citizens in an urban area is because of the trees."

The Botanical Gardens will host the free event Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. 700 trees will be up for grabs free of charge. Whether you take your tree home or plant it along with others inside the park's Black Swamp, what it will do to our urban forest, and to our communities in the city, can make a difference.

The teams are focused on growing new life and bringing us back to our roots, all while creating a fun and interactive environment for everyone.

Saturday is set to be one of the biggest Louisiana Arbor Day events yet. Smokey Bear will accompany other plant specialists and beekeepers to educate others on certain species of trees and how to care for them.

They'll also have axe throwing, swings, and a newly added giant hammock for the community to enjoy.

More details can be found on the Ag Center's website.