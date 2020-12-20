47°
Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week

Sunday, December 20 2020
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state. 

