Local teachers, principals pepper list of state honorees

2 hours 51 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, March 21 2023 Mar 21, 2023 March 21, 2023 11:09 AM March 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Educators from across the Capital Area are among those named as semifinalists for Louisiana Teacher of the Year and Louisiana Principal of the Year.

The announcement on Tuesday also notes finalists for Louisiana New Teacher of the Year.

Those on the list will be honored in July at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The complete list of semifinalists in each category follows.

Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

·        Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry

·        Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat

·        Bossier Parish: Cory Craig

·        Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen

·        Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan

·        City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase

·        East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

·        Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux

·        Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker

·        Grant Parish: Erin Melton

·        Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge

·        Iberville Parish: Devante Williams

·        Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer

·        Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert

·        Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley

·        Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis

·        St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide

·        St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups

·        St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain

·        Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

·        Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon

·        Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert

·        The Willow School: Richard Martin

·        Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

 

Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists

·        Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet

·        Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

·        Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon

·        Bienville Parish: Scott Canady

·        Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty

·        Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

·        Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot

·        DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter

·        Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle

·        Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

·        Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine

·        Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin

·        Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford

·        Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

·        Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.

·        Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice

·        St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene

·        St. James Parish: Angie Poche

·        St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot

·        St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips

·        Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin

·        Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere

·        West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe

·        West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor

 

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists

Elementary:

·        Bossier Parish: Camille Cole

·        Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion

·        St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears

 

Middle:

·        Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc

·        Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker 

·        Zachary Community School District: Tristan George

 

High:

·        Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead

·        Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts 

·        West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder

