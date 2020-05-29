86°
Local law enforcement heads condemn Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd death
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agencies across the capital area are condemning the actions of the Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd, which has ignited multiple nights of riots in Minnesota.
You can find statements from heads of local law enforcement below.
#OneTeam #BRStrong pic.twitter.com/VH8m2GZ44m— Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) May 29, 2020
