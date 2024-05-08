85°
Latest Weather Blog
Local chef selected to compete in state seafood cook-off
MONROE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has selected 12 chefs from around the state to compete in the 17th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, one of whom may be a familiar face.
Among the 12 chefs competing is Baton Rouge's Frederic Terluin from Rouj Creole.
Terluin will be competing against chefs from New Orleans, Monroe, Nachitoches, and other locations around the state.
The winner of the competition will be chosen to represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans.
Trending News
Last year, a chef from Prairieville won the state competition and was chosen to represent Louisiana in the national cook-off.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire; investigators say cause...
-
Iberville bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire
-
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of...
-
BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday
-
Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...