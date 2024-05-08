85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local chef selected to compete in state seafood cook-off

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MONROE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has selected 12 chefs from around the state to compete in the 17th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, one of whom may be a familiar face. 

Among the 12 chefs competing is Baton Rouge's Frederic Terluin from Rouj Creole. 

Terluin will be competing against chefs from New Orleans, Monroe, Nachitoches, and other locations around the state. 

The winner of the competition will be chosen to represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. 

Last year, a chef from Prairieville won the state competition and was chosen to represent Louisiana in the national cook-off. 

